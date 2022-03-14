(Bloomberg) -- Electric-pickup maker Rivian Automotive Inc. hired a top executive from Canada’s Magna International Inc. as its chief operations officer, counting on expertise from a major auto-parts supplier to get its manufacturing operations back on track.

Frank Klein, the head of a carmaking unit at Magna, will start June 1, Irvine, California-based Rivian said in a statement Monday. Bloomberg News reported March 11 that Klein’s appointment was imminent.

He will help expand manufacturing after Rivian’s recent struggles to ramp up production amid supply-chain constraints. The situation has pummeled the stock of the EV maker, which counts Amazon.com Inc. as an investor and customer, since a blockbuster November initial public offering. Rivian has been without a COO since Rod Copes stepped down late last year after less than two years on the job.

Rivian shares fell 5.9% to $35.80 at 9:41 a.m. in New York, plumbing new lows since the IPO. Its market capitalization stood at about $34.3 billion as of the close on March 11, down from more than $150 billion in mid-November.

Klein most recently was president of Magna Steyr, the company’s contract vehicle-manufacturing arm. Prior to that, he spent 27 years with Daimler AG.

Rivian expects to build 25,000 vehicles this year, including two consumer models and a battery-electric delivery van for Amazon. That’s about half of planned capacity at its Normal, Illinois, factory -- something the company has blamed on supply-chain constraints.

