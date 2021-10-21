These board conflicts can end up very badly: David Baskin on tension within Rogers

Rogers Communications Inc. has formed a new committee to establish rules for how Chairman Edward Rogers can interact with senior executives after he tried and failed to fire Chief Executive Officer Joe Natale.

The Toronto-based telecommunications company said the new group is made up of three directors, including Edward’s sister Melinda Rogers-Hixon. She joined forces with other directors to block the move to replace Natale.

Here are live updates from Rogers Q3 conference call. Story continues below.



The committee will “advise and assist” Edward Rogers and Natale “and establish clear protocols for interactions between Chair and members of management,” Rogers said in MD&A documents accompanying its third-quarter results. The committee also includes independent directors John Clappison and John MacDonald.

The market’s attention ihas been captivated by the public rupture within the family of late founder Ted Rogers, which controls the company. Edward Rogers’ move against Natale was opposed by a majority of the board, including two of Edward Rogers’ sisters and his mother, Loretta Rogers.

After the failed palace coup, Chief Financial Officer Tony Staffieri was shown the door on Sept. 29. Today’s earnings conference call is the first with interim CFO Paulina Molnar.

Rogers reported third quarter earnings that were in line with analysts’ estimates and said it added 175,000 postpaid wireless subscribers, the most in 13 years.

Revenue at Canada’s largest cable and wireless firm was $3.67 billion (US$3 billion), flat with the previous year and not far off analysts’ forecasts of $3.69 billion. The company earned $1.03 per share on an adjusted diluted basis, in line with estimates.