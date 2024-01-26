Rogers Sugar Inc. says it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing workers at its Vancouver refinery.

Details of the tentative deal were not immediately available.

The workers are represented by the Public and Private Workers of Canada.

The company says a ratification vote will be held next week.

The Vancouver refinery employs about 140 unionized workers.

The workers have been on strike since Sept. 28, 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2024.