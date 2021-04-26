Are you looking for a stock?

    1h ago

    Roku says YouTube TV may go dark on its platform in dispute

    Gerry Smith, Bloomberg News

    Roku streaming stick Photographer: Monica Schipper/Getty Images North America

    Roku streaming stick Photographer: Monica Schipper/Getty Images North America , Photographer: Monica Schipper/Getty Images North America

    Roku Inc. has begun notifying customers that they may lose access to Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube TV app, marking the latest standoff between the popular connected-TV platform and a streaming service.

    In an email sent Monday to its YouTube TV users, Roku said that recent negotiations with Alphabet’s Google unit to carry the app “have broken down because Roku cannot accept Google’s unfair terms as we believe they could harm our users.” The message cited “Google’s unfair and anticompetitive requirements to manipulate your search results, impact the usage of your data and ultimately cost you more.”

    Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

    YouTube TV is an online replacement for cable that costs US$64.99 a month. Its contract on the Roku platform is set to expire in the coming days. The main YouTube app, which is free, is part of a separate agreement and wouldn’t be affected.

    Roku has had multiple disputes with streaming services over the past year. AT&T Inc.’s HBO Max struck a deal with Roku in December after a long impasse that kept the service off the platform. Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal reached an agreement to have its Peacock streaming service carried on Roku after a monthslong dispute over sharing advertising sales.

    Roku shares were down 0.7 per cent to US$354.35 at 9:44 a.m. in New York. Alphabet was up 0.3 per cent.