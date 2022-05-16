(Bloomberg) -- Rothschild & Co. has hired David Mell from Royal Bank of Canada as an investment banker covering the consumer and retail sectors based in New York.

Mell, a managing director, will report to James Ben, the bank’s head of consumer and head of M&A for North America, according to a statement. He’ll also work closely with Majid Ishaq, global head of retail and Akeel Sachak, global head of consumer, the statement said.

“His extensive experience working across the industry and its supply chain, for established, emerging and disruptive companies, will ensure we continue to provide experienced counsel and innovative ideas for our clients,” Ben said.

Mell joins from RBC where he worked in the consumer and retail investment banking division with a focus on retail and connected commerce. Prior to RBC, he worked at Wells Fargo & Co. and Coller Capital.

Rothschild has been bolstering its consumer and retail advisory practice. Earlier this year, it hired Jaime Arrastia, also from RBC, as managing director and vice chairman in North America for the consumer, retail & leisure group, according to an announcement.

