(Bloomberg) -- Ozon Holdings Plc, the Russian e-commerce platform, is offering to buy back its convertible dollar bonds at a 35% discount as part of a restructuring agreement forced by the delisting of its stock from a US exchange.

The firm’s $750 million of convertible bonds due in 2026 became repayable earlier this year after the trading of its shares on the Nasdaq was suspended after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Since then, it’s been negotiating with bondholders a solution, as the company didn’t have the funds to repay the full amount.

On Friday, Ozon announced an agreement to pay 83% of the face value in rubles to those outside the US who choose the redemption in that currency, or 65% of face value in dollars for US bondholders or those who haven’t chosen the ruble option. The company intends to fund the deal with funds from its Russian subsidiaries and has secured the approval of the Russian government, according to the filing.

The restructuring is conditioned on its being in compliance with sanctions imposed by the European Union, UK, US, as well as with Russian law and regulations. Houlihan Lokey EMEA, LLP is the financial adviser for an ad hoc group of bondholders, while law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP is advising the company. A vote will take place in late October to amend the terms of the notes.

Ozon was one of the three Russian technology firms forced to restructure their convertible bonds after their shares stopped trading in the US and Europe. Search engine Yandex NV agreed with bondholders in June on a buyback of its notes paid in cash and shares. Social media platform VK Co Ltd is still negotiating with bondholders.

