(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc is set to expand its headquarters in Ireland as growing travel demand prompts Europe’s largest discount airline to bolster operations.

The Irish carrier plans to construct a 169 square meter (1,820 square foot) extension to its Dublin operations room, according to a planning application sent to the local authority. A Ryanair spokesperson said the extra space will be used to expand its operations center, where the airline monitors and coordinates its daily flying schedule.

Ryanair aims to expand passenger numbers to 300 million and its fleet to 800 planes by the middle of the next decade, targeting about 30% of market share in Europe. The carrier has forecast up to €2.05 billion ($2.25 billion) in profit for the current fiscal year and plans to pay a €400 million dividend.

Ryanair has rebounded quickly after the pandemic and announced in May it had ordered up to 300 of Boeing Co.’s 737 Max 10 aircraft to drive its expansion.

