(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in appointed to the position of justice minister a close confidant who faced a grilling in the media and parliament over allegations of corruption and nepotism.

Cho Kuk, who served as the administration’s first Presidential Senior Secretary for Civil Affairs, was officially named the nation’s 66th Justice Minister. He has denied the allegations against him.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jihye Lee in Seoul at jlee2352@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Scott at bscott66@bloomberg.net, Peter Pae

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.