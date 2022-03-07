Right now is a better time to own Canadian stocks: Norman Levine

U.S. stocks tumbled amid fears that rising energy costs would put the brakes on global economic growth. The dollar extended gains, while the Treasury curve flattened sharply.

The S&P 500 fell 3 per cent for the worst day since October 2020, while the Nasdaq 100 dropped 3.7 per cent. The Euro Stoxx 50 and Germany’s DAX index closed in bear markets. The spread between two-year and 10-year Treasuries dipped below 20 basis points, a level not seen since March 2020 and a bearish sign for the economy.

Oil jumped on the prospect of a ban on Russian supplies, with Brent crude rising as high as US$139 a barrel, before trading closer to US$125. West Texas Intermediate traded near US$120. European gas, palladium and copper hit all-time highs.

The Biden administration is considering whether to ban the import of Russian oil and energy products, a move that could add to economic pressure as more companies pull out of the country in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. European Union governments were divided over whether to join the U.S.

“The longer oil prices and inflation remain elevated -- and thereby threaten an early demise of this economic expansion and bull market -- the more investors will trim their exposure to equities,” wrote Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. “Investor uncertainty should elevate the angst.”

The U.S. bond market’s 10-year inflation forecast jumped to a record 2.785 per cent, while the yield on the benchmark Treasury bond rose 5 basis points at 1.77 per cent. A gauge of the dollar rose for a third day, trading at the highest since 2020.

Fresh talks Monday between Ukrainian and Russian officials made only limited progress on negotiating a cease-fire, the government in Kyiv said. There was no immediate statement from the Russian negotiators. With President Vladimir Putin saying Kyiv must agree to his demands if fighting is to end, the discussions face severe challenges.

Putin signed a decree allowing the government and companies to pay foreign creditors in rubles, seeking to stave off defaults while capital controls remain in place. Still, some holders of a US$1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they received payment in dollars.

More businesses pulled back on their operations in Russia, including streaming giant Netflix Inc. and social-media service TikTok, which is owned by China-based ByteDance Ltd.

Meanwhile, China warned the U.S. against trying to build what it called a Pacific version of NATO, while declaring that security disputes over Taiwan and Ukraine were “not comparable at all.”

The global economy was already struggling with high inflation due to the pandemic. The Federal Reserve and other key central banks now face the tricky task of tightening monetary policy to contain the cost of living without upending economic expansion or roiling risky assets.

“There’s no easy map for navigating market volatility,” said Saira Malik, chief investment officer at Nuveen. “Volatility is normal late in economic cycles, and it is needed to some degree to generate positive returns in any environment. Investors, however, are concerned that this latest market disruption could hasten the end of the cycle.”

“The most obvious interpretation of the Russia/Ukraine situation is that extended disruptions to global commodity markets will push inflation higher for longer while economic growth slows as global trade and supply chains remain constrained. Such conditions could lead to stagflation,” said Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

“The moves are definitely a reflection of sentiment, which is deteriorating quickly,” Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital, said in a phone interview. “But I would say it’s more than just sentiment. We’re looking at potentially meaningfully higher inflation in the coming months and potentially a much slower growth because of it.”

Here are some key events this week:

Apple new product event, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

China aggregate financing, PPI, CPI, money supply, new yuan loans, Wednesday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe speaks, Wednesday and Friday

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde briefing after policy meeting, Thursday

U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 3 per cent as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.4 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 2.8 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.8 per cent

The euro fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.0871

The British pound fell 0.9 per cent to US$1.3110

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 115.26 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.78 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to -0.01 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 1.30 per cent

Commodities