The artificial-intelligence frenzy that powered the recent market rally continued to take a breather, leaving stock traders with little encouragement to make any big bets on the eve of the all-important jobs report.

Equities kicked off the month in a very tight range, with the S&P 500 stuck near its key 4,200 level. C3.ai Inc. plunged 20 per cent as the AI software company’s sales outlook did not live up to the investor enthusiasm that has seen its stock price more than triple this year.

“When a stock — or group of stocks — rally in a colossal fashion over a short period of time, one should expect to see some very significant pullbacks along they way,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak. “Sometimes, the deep corrections are long-lasting, like we saw after the dot-com bubble burst. Sometimes, they only last for a few weeks, and are followed by new, very strong rallies that take the stocks even higher.”

Employment growth at U.S. companies last month exceeded all projections, highlighting a durable labour market that continues to buttress the economy. The monthly jobs report on Friday, which includes government payrolls, will provide further insight into the direction the labour market is headed. Forecasters project the government’s report to show a moderation in the pace of hiring.

The House passed debt-limit legislation forged by President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy that would impose restraints on government spending through the 2024 election and avert a destabilizing US default. Lawmakers from both parties joined to approve the bill Wednesday evening, sending the measure to the Senate for consideration.

In other corporate news, Macy’s Inc. dropped after cutting its earnings outlook. Salesforce Inc. fell after the software company gave a lackluster forecast for sales. Dollar General Corp. slumped after the discount retailer slashed its annual profit forecast. Nordstrom Inc. gained after the department-store chain’s quarterly revenue and profit came in slightly ahead of estimates.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to $1.0713

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to $1.2484

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 139.06 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7 per cent to $26,916.04

Ether fell 0.2 per cent to $1,862.71

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 3.59 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.25 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 4.11 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1 per cent to $68.01 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $1,985.80 an ounce

