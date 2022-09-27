(Bloomberg) -- A luxury yacht once owned by sanctioned billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky was sold for $37.5 million in Gibraltar -- about half its reported value -- in the first public auction of an asset seized since the Russian invaded Ukraine.

The five deck, 72-meter (236 feet) yacht Axioma was put up for sale after JPMorgan Chase & Co. called in a 20.5 million-euro ($19.7 million) loan tied to the vessel. The winning bidder wasn’t disclosed but the purchase price is about half the $75 million valuation initially reported.

The floating palace, which boasts an infinity swimming pool plus a 3D cinema, was impounded in March by authorities on the British territory at the entrance to the Mediterranean Sea.

It’s the first superyacht to be publicly auctioned since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed authorities to freeze luxury vessels in ports around the world and sets a marker for the future pricing of Russian-owned yachts that have been forcibly seized and then sold.

The bid was selected after completion of an “enhanced due diligence process,” Gibraltar’s Admiralty Marshal said in an email.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.