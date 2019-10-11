(Bloomberg) -- SAP’s third-quarter results were “solid at almost every level,” according to analysts at Oddo, leading the shares to their biggest gain since April and boosting other European technology stocks.

While the departure of CEO Bill McDermott at the end of the year came as a surprise, concern about continuity at Europe’s biggest software company was quelled by the choice of two insiders, Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein, to replace him as co-CEOs, analysts said.

Shares jumped as much as 8.4%, with analysts at Citigroup noting that expectations for the quarter had been quite low given a weak macroeconomic backdrop. The stock was hurt during the summer following a second-quarter update, with analysts flagging disappointing margins and cloud-booking growth.

READ: SAP Makes Surprise Leadership Change as CEO McDermott Steps Down

Here’s more on what analysts are saying:

ODDO (Nicolas David)

Departure of CEO “clearly comes as a surprise,” as McDermott just announced “ambitious” 2023 targets and co. is holding CMD on Nov. 12

3Q earnings “solid at almost every level” though this was a small quarter helped by easy comparisons

Questions outlook for 4Q since co. merely reiterated full-year guidance

Oddo has a reduce rating on SAP with a PT of EU96

JEFFERIES (Julian Serafini)

Departure of CEO is “sudden” though better-than-expected 3Q results supportive of positive view

Appointment of Morgan and Klein as co-CEOs a “sign of continuity” for SAP

With a “clear succession plan in place,” move is unlikely to affect operational execution

Jefferies has a buy rating on SAP and PT of EU138

CITIGROUP (Walter H Pritchard)

Management changes are “unexpected” since investor consensus was that CEO McDermott would likely stay through term of contract

After Morgan took over the Cloud business, co.’s growth engine, and Klein was named COO in 2016, both executives were on investors’ short-list as CEO candidates

Expectations in 3Q were quite low due to macro and global exposure concerns

COWEN (J Derrick Wood)

Total revenue and EPS beat expectations, with “strong” operating margin performance

Revenue and metrics were “a little more mixed under the hood”

Notes that FY guidance was reiterated and that McDermott is staying on as CEO through year-end

Cowen has a market-perform rating on SAP ADRs with a PT of $125

