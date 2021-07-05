Saputo Inc. says it has signed a deal to buy British cheesemaker Wensleydale Dairy Products Ltd. for $39 million.

Wensleydale operates two facilities in North Yorkshire and employs about 210 people.

The company makes a variety of specialty and regional cheeses.

Wensleydale sources its milk from 40 local farms and uses its own starter cultures to make cheeses that it exports around the world.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory requirements, is expected to close later this month.

Montreal-based Saputo is one of the world's largest dairy processors with major operations in Canada, Australia, Argentina, the United States and the United Kingdom.