(Bloomberg) -- Here are some early satellite images of oil-storage tanks in the Bahamas that sustained damage as Hurricane Dorian trashed the Caribbean islands.

Equinor ASA, which owns the South Riding Point site, says it’s too soon to be certain about the extent of the damage, which caused a spill. Click here to to see the location of the terminal.

Here’s how the site looked on Wednesday:

Here’s how the same site looked in April:

