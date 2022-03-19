(Bloomberg) -- Houthi rebels in Yemen attacked economic and civilian locations in southern Saudi Arabia early Sunday using drones as well as ballistic and cruise missiles, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

An Aramco facility in Jazan was attacked by a drone laden with explosives, SPA reported, citing the Saudi-led coalition. A gas station in Khamis Mushait and a power station in Al-Dahran were also attacked.

The coalition said a ballistic missile aimed at Jazan was intercepted and destroyed and 4 drones were shot down as well. No casualties were reported.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.