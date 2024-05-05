(Bloomberg) -- EQT AB agreed to buy technology consultant Perficient Inc. in a deal valued at about $3 billion including debt.

Shareholders will receive $76 per share in the sale to BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII, part of EQT, according to a statement Sunday. That’s a 58% premium to the stock’s closing price of $48.11 on Friday. It has gained 11% since Bloomberg News reported last week that the firm was working with advisers on a potential sale.

St. Louis-based Perficient, which has been public since 1999, has operations across the Americas, Europe and India, according to its website. It has about 300 Fortune 1000 client relationships and has worked with the likes of Xcel Energy and GoHealth Urgent Care.

The deal has been approved by Perficient’s board of directors and is expected to close by the end of 2024, according to the statement. Tom Hogan will stay as chief executive officer, and the current management team will continue to lead Perficient.

BofA Securities and Wells Fargo are financial advisers for Perficient, with Kirkland & Ellis LLP serving as its legal adviser. JPMorgan and TD Securities are EQT’s financial advisers and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is its legal adviser.

The company on Sunday also reported first-quarter revenue of $215.3 million, in line with analysts estimates.

