As tensions between the Canadian government and Saudi Arabia continue to escalate over a human rights standoff, the risk of ending a US$10-billion arms deal would be “catastrophic” to London, Ont.’s economy, the city’s chamber of commerce warns.

The Canadian division of Virginia-based General Dynamics Corp. signed a deal in 2014 to supply light armoured vehicles for the Saudi Arabian government and maintain them for at least 14 years. The contract has generated roughly 3,000 jobs at General Dynamics and its 500 suppliers across the country, the company said.

But the deal could potentially be at risk as Saudi Arabia responds aggressively to an Aug. 2 tweet by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland calling for the release of Saudi women’s rights activist Samar Badawi.

The kingdom responded with unprecedented moves, suspending all new trade agreements with Canada, recalling its ambassador, instructing Canada’s own ambassador to leave the country, and cancelling flights by its state airline to Canada.

“If this does go south, this will be catastrophic for London,” said Gerry Macartney, CEO of London’s Chamber of Commerce, in an interview with BNN Bloomberg. “That’s way too much economy to be playing around with.”

Macartney added that the contract will affect 13,500 direct and indirect jobs throughout the city, which could be an insurmountable loss if Saudi Arabian officials decide to scuttle the contract.

"This is going to cost our economy billions of dollars and thousands of jobs. Is it worth that?" Macartney said.

General Dynamics spokesperson Doug Wilson-Hodge declined to comment on the situation in an interview with BNN Bloomberg.