(Bloomberg) -- Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, accused of rape and sexual harassment in multiple lawsuits, stepped down as chairman of Revolt Media, the cable TV network focused on music and social-justice news.

“This decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora,” the company said in a statement posted on social media.

Combs was one of several prominent men named in a flurry of suits filed last week to meet the deadline set by the Adult Survivors Act. Passed by New York lawmakers in the wake of the “Me Too” movement, the measure expired on Nov. 23. Combs’ departure from Revolt was reported earlier Tuesday by Variety.

The entertainer has settled a suit filed by a former companion, the singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. She accused Combs of rape, as well as repeated physical abuse for roughly a decade. She signed on to Combs’ music label in 2005, when she was 19.

Combs, through his lawyer Ben Brafman, has denied the accusations in published accounts.

Revolt, which has used Comb’s celebrity to boost its profile, is carried by cable operators like Comcast Corp. The cable and entertainment company announced an expanded partnership with Revolt in 2020.

