(Bloomberg) -- Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer sued President Joe Biden over the administration’s efforts to oust him from the board of the U.S. Naval Academy.

Spicer was among several appointees of President Donald Trump asked to resign from U.S. service academy and other military advisory boards earlier this month. Kellyanne Conway was similarly asked to step down from the Air Force Academy’s board of visitors.

Now a host on the conservative Newsmax channel, Spicer had said he would sue Biden over the removal. He filed suit in federal court in Washington on Thursday along with Russell Vought, Trump’s former Office of Management and Budget director, who was also told to step down from the Naval Academy board.

Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the purge was aimed at making sure the board members were qualified and aligned with the administration’s values. “I will let others evaluate whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified,” she said at a Sept. 8 press conference.

Spicer held Psaki’s job for the first six months of the Trump administration, during which he memorably but falsely boasted that Trump’s swearing-in drew “the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe.” He later said he regretted the widely parodied comment.

In the suit filed Thursday, Spicer said Biden did not have the authority to remove him from the board. He asked the court for a restraining order blocking the administration from doing so.

