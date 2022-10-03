1h ago
Senators Cried as Jan. 6 Rioters Stormed Capitol, FBI Agent Testifies
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Some US senators cried while they were taking shelter from Jan. 6 rioters, an FBI agent who helped guard them testified.
Special Agent Michael Palian was the first witness called to the stand on Monday by prosecutors in the seditious conspiracy trial of several members of the Oath Keepers militia group. Palian, who was part of a health care fraud squad at the time, was asked to help guard senators in a building on the Capitol grounds.
Palian said “shock” was the best way to describe the feelings of the senators he guarded. He didn’t identify the senators who he said shed tears.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
