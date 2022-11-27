10m ago
Shanghai Restaurants to Require Negative PCR Within 48 Hours
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai will require people to provide negative results of PCR tests taken within the past 48 hours before entering restaurants, bars, shopping malls, supermarkets, beauty salons and other places of business from Nov. 29, according to a statement on the city government’s website.
- The move is intended to further control the virus in these places of business, the statement says
- The city reported 130 new local Covid cases for Nov. 26, according to a separate statement
- NOTE: Shanghai Puts Restaurants Off-Limits to Newcomers to Curb Covid
(Updates with testing time frame in lead.)
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.