(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai will require people to provide negative results of PCR tests taken within the past 48 hours before entering restaurants, bars, shopping malls, supermarkets, beauty salons and other places of business from Nov. 29, according to a statement on the city government’s website.

The move is intended to further control the virus in these places of business, the statement says

The city reported 130 new local Covid cases for Nov. 26, according to a separate statement

