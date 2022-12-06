{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Dec 6, 2022

    Shawcor acquires Kanata Electronic Services, terms not disclosed

    The Canadian Press

    We're divesting pipeline coatings because of wild profit swings: Shawcor CEO

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Shawcor Ltd. says it has acquired Kanata Electronic Services Ltd., a privately owned manufacturer and supplier of specialty cable assemblies and wire harnesses for the nuclear and aerospace industries.

    Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

    Shawcor says the Toronto-based company will be integrated into its ShawFlex wire and cable business.

    Kanata president Barbara Miller says the company has been a long-standing partner to ShawFlex and looks forward to an even closer working relationship.

    Shawcor says Kanata serves the nuclear and spacecraft industries with custom cable assemblies.

    The company says Kanata generated about $3 million in revenue in the first nine months of 2022.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2022.