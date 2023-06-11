(Bloomberg) -- Shell is performing a review of its chemicals business that it hasn’t detailed publicly, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people close to the company.

The review is aimed at addressing what many investors view as lagging performance, according to the report. That business had a $1.4 billion full-year loss in 2022, based on adjusted earnings. By comparison, Shell’s integrated gas division — including liquefied-natural-gas — contributed $16.1 billion in adjusted full-year earnings last year.

On Wednesday, the oil major will update investors on how it plans to spend its large energy profits at its Capital Markets Day, with Shell’s quarterly dividend payout being a big focus for investors. The company has gradually been building its dividend back up after cutting the payout in 2020 for the first time in decades, as the spread of the coronavirus hit oil markets.

