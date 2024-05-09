May 9, 2024
Power Corp. reports net earnings of $709 million in first quarter
The Canadian Press
Security Not Found
The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist
Power Corp. of Canada says its net earnings for the first quarter were $709 million, up from $313 million a year earlier.
The Montreal-based management and holding company says net earnings per share were $1.09, up from 47 cents during the same quarter last year.
Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations were $727 million or $1.12 per share.
That's up from $588 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.
Power Corp., which holds a 70.49 per cent interest in Great-West Lifeco, says that company's net earnings from continuing operations were $702 million.
Power Corp. holds a 59.10 per cent stake in IGM Financial Inc. and says that company's net earnings from continuing operations were $139 million.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2024.