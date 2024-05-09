{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    May 9, 2024

    Power Corp. reports net earnings of $709 million in first quarter

    The Canadian Press

    Signage is displayed on a screen during the Power Corp. of Canada (PCC) annual general meeting in Toronto , Bloomberg

    Power Corp. of Canada says its net earnings for the first quarter were $709 million, up from $313 million a year earlier.

    The Montreal-based management and holding company says net earnings per share were $1.09, up from 47 cents during the same quarter last year. 

    Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations were $727 million or $1.12 per share.

    That's up from $588 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier. 

    Power Corp., which holds a 70.49 per cent interest in Great-West Lifeco, says that company's net earnings from continuing operations were $702 million. 

    Power Corp. holds a 59.10 per cent stake in IGM Financial Inc. and says that company's net earnings from continuing operations were $139 million. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2024.