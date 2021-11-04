Shell to Move Away From Crude at Germany’s Biggest Refinery

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc announced plans to reduce oil refining capacity in Germany in order to meet its climate goals.

The Wesseling section of the giant Rheinland oil-processing complex will stop processing crude oil from 2025, Shell said in a statement. A final investment decision on the plan to build new units and convert existing plants has yet to be taken, it said.

Shell is one of Europe’s biggest emitters. The company started a green hydrogen plant at Wesseling last year and has plans to expand it. Chemicals production will continue at Wesseling in the medium term.

