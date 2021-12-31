Shopify, Cargojet Among Canada’s Big Winners in Year of Slight Index Gain

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian equities closed out 2020 with a slight gain, though lagged their peers south of the border.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced 2.2% this year, while the S&P 500 Index rose 16%. Oil & gas stocks were among laggards as lockdowns continued, denting demand.

Here’s a look at some companies that benefited -- and those that have suffered this year.

Winners:

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (+1,308%): Cancer drug developer surged after data, and has been a hedge fund favorite

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (+221%): Clean energy and electric-vehicle exposure has propelled Ballard

Shopify Inc. (+178%) and Lightspeed POS Inc. (+149%): Tech platforms surged during Covid-19 lockdowns, and the two have emerged as Canadian tech darlings

New Gold Inc. (+143%) and Teranga Gold Corp. (+95%): Gold acted as a haven during the pandemic, while fiscal uncertainty remains

Cargojet Inc. (+108%): Cargo shipping has hit peak levels as many retail storefronts remain closed during lockdowns

Canfor Corp. (+89%): Lockdowns boosted lumber futures on home renovations

Losers:

Suncor Energy Inc. (-50%), Inter Pipeline Ltd. (-47%), Cenovus Energy Inc. (-41%): Energy stocks lagged as oil briefly turned negative in the early stages of lockdowns along with a Saudi-Russia price war

Air Canada (-53%): Travel bans crushed global flying

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (-43%): Quebec REIT looking at strategic alternatives given office and retail exposure

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.