Shopify expands shipping tools for European businesses

Shopify Inc., a website provider for small businesses, will make its internal shipping tool available in European markets through a partnership with Shippo.

European Shopify merchants will soon be able to manage shipping within the Canadian e-commerce company’s platform. Shopify Shipping is already available in the U.K. and France, as well as the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Kaz Nejatian, vice president of merchant services at Shopify, said the company had been looking for a partnership to help streamline global shipping for its merchants.

“To succeed in commerce today, merchants must be able to get packages into the hands of their customers quickly and affordably,” Nejatian said Wednesday in a statement. “Our partnership with Shippo allows our merchants to meet consumer expectations for convenience, speed, and cost without having to be a shipping expert themselves.”

Laura Behrens Wu, chief executive officer and co-founder of San Francisco-based Shippo, said the partnership allows the company to meet e-commerce merchants on the platforms they are already using, such as Shopify. Behrens Wu said the partnership will help Shopify’s clients navigate some of the complexities of global shipping like integrating multiple carriers in each country and keep up with larger retailers.