(Bloomberg) -- German department store chain Galeria Kaufhof GmbH is in talks with two bidders for a potential takeover following an insolvency triggered by the meltdown at Rene Benko’s Signa conglomerate.

Galeria has narrowed negotiations to two bidders after receiving four binding offers, insolvency administrator Stefan Denkhaus said in a call with journalists on Tuesday. Both bidders aim to continue operating Galeria as a whole, and a winner will be picked by the beginning of May, he said.

Galeria has been a traditional name in German city centers and its third insolvency in less than half a decade continues to draw scrutiny from creditors, politicians and municipal officers.

Previous restructurings have almost halved its footprint from as much as 170 locations following a merger with competitor Karstadt in 2020 that was orchestrated by the Austrian tycoon. In an effort to help save thousands of jobs in a struggling industry, the German government has already written off about €590 million ($641 million) of Covid-era loans to the company.

Management has touted the latest turnaround as a liberation from Benko, pointing to the high rents he had imposed since his takeover.

