(Bloomberg) -- Singapore is looking to triple its pool of artificial-intelligence practitioners to 15,000 by training locals and hiring from overseas, as part of an updated national strategy around the technology, according to Deputy Prime Minster Lawrence Wong.

“These are our data, machine learning scientists and engineers. They are the backbone of AI,” Wong said at an event Monday.

“Singapore believes in the long-term potential of AI. Our aspiration is to fully leverage AI’s capabilities to improve our lives,” he said.

The city-state has outlined a revised AI strategy that aims to build a responsible and trusted ecosystem, while also guarding against ill effects or misuse, according to a government statement Monday.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.