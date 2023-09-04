(Bloomberg) -- Ravi Menon, the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s longest-serving chief, will leave the central bank at the end of the year and will be succeeded by Chia Der Jiun.

Chia, currently the Ministry of Manpower’s permanent secretary for development, will become designate managing director of the MAS from Nov. 1, the MAS said Monday in an emailed statement. Chia will assume the full role from Jan. 1.

Menon has been at the helm of the MAS since 2011 and his term was extended earlier this year. He will retire from public service, according to the statement.

Related Story: Singapore Central Bank Chief Set to Leave After 12 Years

(Corrects spelling of successor Chia Der Jiun’s name in first paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.