(Bloomberg) -- Singapore says all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to Ghana, Malawi and Nigeria within the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter the country, or transit through the city-state, from Dec. 5, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health on Friday. These restrictions will be in place initially for four weeks, after which they will be reviewed and extended if necessary.

In addition, the government will add more testing for travelers from Dec. 7, requiring all travelers on so-called vaccinated travel lanes to be put on a daily testing regime over seven days using self-administered rapid testing. This is on top of on-arrival polymerase chain reaction for air travelers, as well as supervised rapid testing at test centers on day three and seven after arrival.

“Should the Omicron variant be more transmissible than Delta and become the globally dominant variant over time, it is a matter of time before it establishes itself in Singapore,” the statement said. It said the extra measures will help to “buy time” to learn more about dealing with Omicron, and to continue with its booster program.

The government needs to remain “nimble” in its responses, and said it will need to introduce or change its measures at short notice, reacting to the fluid situation.

Here are more details of the government’s measures:

Enhanced testing regime will also apply to vaccinated land travelers coming from Malaysia from Dec. 7

Testing regime will be in place initially for four weeks

Bulgaria, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway and Poland will be placed in so-called Category III travel health curbs from Dec. 7, where travelers need to do a 10-day quarantine at home or in a hotel

