(Bloomberg) -- SKF AB is exploring a sale of its aerospace operations, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Swedish industrial group trims peripheral businesses after activist Cevian Capital pushed for change.

The company is considering a disposal of its business making specialty components for the aerospace industry like bearings and sealings, the people said. It could announce the plans as soon as this week, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

SKF has a capital markets day scheduled for Dec. 8.

Cevian, the activist investor led by Christer Gardell, disclosed a stake in SKF in August. The Stockholm-based investment firm said at the time it sees “significant long-term value potential in the company, which isn’t at all reflected in the share price.” It’s since increased its holding to 7.9%, making Cevian the company’s second-biggest owner.

SKF shares surged on the news of Cevian building a stake, though the company’s B shares are still down almost 20% in Stockholm trading this year, valuing the company at about $7.7 billion.

Deliberations on the potential divestment are ongoing, and the exact scope and timing of a potential deal are still under review, the people said. A representative for SKF declined to comment.

Cevian regularly targets industrial companies it views as undervalued, including automotive supplier Autoliv Inc. as well as ABB Ltd. in Switzerland, which sometimes leads to asset sales.

SKF announced cost cuts in October, including about 1,000 job losses, after operating profit missed average analyst estimates amid rising input costs and economic headwinds in Europe.

--With assistance from Jonas Ekblom.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.