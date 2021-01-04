Slack service disrupted as people return to work after holidays

Thousands of people reported being unable to access their Slack accounts Monday, when workers headed back to the virtual office after the holidays.

According to the website Downdetector, which monitors service outages, more than 15,000 people complained of connection issues in places from Texas to Ukraine. “Down in my ‘home office,’” wrote one user on the site.

Slack said in a statement that its “teams are aware and are investigating the issue. We know how important it is for people to stay connected and we are working hard to get everyone running as normal.”

Salesforce.com Inc. agreed to purchase Slack Technologies Inc. late last year for US$27.7 billion. Slack’s shares have risen about 80 per cent in the past year as the pandemic made people more dependent than ever on internet-based communication while they work from home.