(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank should stick with its approach of not publishing minutes of policymakers’ discussions, according to President Thomas Jordan.

Asked about whether the SNB will in the future follow the lead of other central banks like the Federal Reserve, which release a record of how rate-setters reached their decisions, Jordan said Friday that his institution should continue with its current practice.

“I’m personally convinced that this is right for our situation,” he told an audience of media professionals in Lucerne, Switzerland. “We don’t always have to copy what others do, but have to do what we believe is right.”

Switzerland’s central bank had preempted global peers and started cutting interest rates in March. Two more moves are expected in June and September, however a recent upside inflation surprise could shed doubt on that forecast. Policymakers will gather for their next rate decision on June 20.

Jordan, who’ll leave the SNB at end-September, also said he doesn’t yet know what he’ll do after his departure. He described the central bank as a very robust organization.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.