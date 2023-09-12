Top Stories
BNN Bloomberg Picks
1:16
Looking for a refill? McDonald's is saying goodbye to self-serve soda in the coming years
12:29
When will the Bank of Canada start cutting interest rates?
9:12
These cars are stolen so often that insurance premiums are climbing
6:42
'Dumb Money' writers discuss their GameStop movie premiering at TIFF
6:21
Here are where the new Zellers locations are popping up
4:20
Millennials’ debt has 'ballooned': RBC economist
Sep 13
Startup offering fractional real estate ownership sees 'great interest' from Canadians6:17
Canada’s housing affordability crisis is forcing some priced-out buyers to invest in fractional real estate ownership as one way to enter the market.
6h ago5:54
Laurentian Bank shares fall as it concludes review without deal to sell
Shares of Laurentian Bank were down more than 10 per cent in morning trading after it announced it had completed its review of strategic options without a deal to sell the bank.
5h ago7:39
Impact of Artificial Intelligence
Bill Priest and Kevin Hebner of TD Epoch join Moneytalk to discuss the arrival of AI and how it will transform the labour market.
1h ago6:57
Homebuilding stocks positioned to rise: Analyst
Homebuilding stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 this year and one analyst says they will continue to rise in the months ahead.
7h ago6:30
Grocer Empire reports Q1 profit and sales up from year ago
Empire says it earned $261.0 million in its latest quarter, up from $187.5 million in the same quarter last year, boosted by the sale of its 56 gas stations in Western Canada to Shell Canada.
22h ago
Canada's economy appears to be slowing down: RBC Economics7:40
A long-anticipated economic slowdown in Canada could be underway, according to a new report.
1h ago6:45
Dye & Durham suffers record drop on Canadian property struggles
Dye & Durham Ltd.’s share price is the latest victim of the slowdown in Canada’s struggling property market, as the real estate software maker’s stock sustained its biggest one-day plunge ever on Thursday.
50m ago7:03
In Congress, a mounting push to bring Latin American countries under USMCA umbrella
Two members of Congress want to invite Latin American countries to join Canada's trade agreement with the United States and Mexico.
Sep 12
Actors, directors call for TIFF to end RBC sponsorship4:05
Mark Ruffalo and Edward Norton are among the more than 200 entertainment industry professionals calling on the Toronto International Film Festival to halt its relationship with the Royal Bank of Canada.
1h ago6:42
TSX today: Index up more than 200 points as oil hits 10-month high
Canada's main stock index was up more than 200 points as strength in base metal stocks helped lead in a broad-based rally and the price of oil reached US$90 per barrel, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.
5h ago7:08
Transat reports profit for first time since 2019, beating expectations
Transat AT Inc. reported its highest net income ever for a third quarter, as it turned a profit for the first time since 2019, prompting a sunnier financial forecast for the year.
2h ago
Robert Miller, accused of paying minors for sex, to sell Future Electronics for $5B
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller, who faces a class-action lawsuit alleging he paid underage girls for sex, is selling his company Future Electronics Inc. for more than $5 billion to a Taiwanese semiconductor distributor.
5h ago5:52
Europe's central bank hikes interest rates again even as threat of recession grows
The European Central Bank piled on a 10th straight interest rate increase Thursday, pressing forward in its fight against stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing consumers even as worries grow that higher borrowing costs could help push the economy into recession.
Sep 12
What homes can median income earners afford across Canada?8:44
As many prospective buyers struggle to afford homes, new research from Zoocasa is highlighting what median-income earners can afford across each Canadian province.
Sep 12
G20: Business council CEO weighs in on Canada-India relations5:23
Canadian and Indian businesses can benefit from partnerships with each other, even as politics between the two nations becomes increasingly fraught, according to the CEO of the Business Council of Canada.
Sep 125:28
Home prices in Canada are so stretched that even owners want them to fall
Most Canadians are prepared to see home values fall, according to a new poll, suggesting some homeowners are willing to give up a bit of their own wealth to improve affordability for others.