    May 2, 2024

    NFI Group shrinks net loss in Q1 as revenues rise to US$722.7 million

    The Canadian Press

    NFI Group Inc.

    NFI Group Inc. logo is shown in a handout. NFI Group Inc. raised its financial guidance for its full year as it reported a loss of US$39.9 million in its third quarter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

    NFI Group Inc. reported a net loss of US$9.4 million in its first quarter, compared with a net loss of US$46 million a year earlier. 

    The bus maker says its net loss per share was eight cents US, compared with a loss of 60 cents US during the same quarter last year.

    Revenues totalled US$722.7 million, up almost 38 per cent from US$525.2 million a year earlier. 

    The majority of that revenue came from transit buses, which brought in US$449.5 million in revenue, up almost 66 per cent.

    The company says its manufacturing revenue increased almost 46 per cent year-over-year, largely driven by higher new vehicle deliveries, higher average sales prices per unit and product mix. 

    NFI Group says its deliveries of zero-emission buses and coaches were up more than 21 per cent in the quarter.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2024.