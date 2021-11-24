Nov 24, 2021
Soccer Fans Using Paramount+ Say They Lost Manchester City Feed
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Soccer fans watching a UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain took to Twitter on Wednesday to complain that they lost their feed on the Paramount+ streaming service.
Officials with Paramount+ and its parent ViacomCBS Inc. didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Manchester City advised fans who lost their feed to switch over to Univision.
