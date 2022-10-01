21m ago
Social Media Buzz: Ian, Gazprom, US Midterms, Carter’s Birthday
BUZZING HEADLINES:
The death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to nearly 30, almost all in Florida, as the state reels from the storm’s impact, with nearly 2 million homes and businesses still without power. Ian made its second landfall in South Carolina on Friday and was causing heavy rain and winds across portions of the US Mid-Atlantic region and New England on Saturday.
Russia’s state-controlled Gazprom PJSC suspended natural gas deliveries to Italy Saturday, deepening Europe’s ongoing energy crisis.
Discussions of the US midterm elections is picking up as early voting begins. The Nov. 8 election will determine control of Congress.
BUZZING TWEETS:
A New York City Council member is proposing a bill that would allow civilians to report illegally parked cars, like those blocking bike lanes and sidewalks -- and receive 25% of the $175 parking ticket.
Jimmy Carter, the oldest living former US president, celebrates his 98th birthday Saturday. Carter served as the 39th president from 1977 to 1981.
