What's trending on social media this morning:

State Island was trending after a video showed dozens of demonstrators entered a food court there on Saturday to protest against New York City’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate. The city requires diners to show proof of vaccination to eat indoors.

CIA officials, led by Michael Pompeo during the Trump administration, considered kidnapping and even assassinating Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, according to an investigation by Yahoo! News.

The publication said there was no indication that the most extreme measures targeting Assange were ever approved, partly due to objections from White House lawyers.

The CIA declined to comment to the publication and Pompeo didn’t respond to its requests for comment.

The findings trended on Twitter and drew condemnation from Edward Snowden.

A cross-country Amtrak train derailed in north-central Montana on Saturday afternoon. At least three people were killed and 50 others were injured, the New York Times reported, citing an emergency official.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on “Fox News Sunday” that the Biden administration will not build walls on the Southern border despite a pickup in crossings.

BP said it has run out of the main grades at almost a third of its stations in the country because of panic-buying.

On Saturday, Boris Johnson caved in to industry demands to issue visas to foreign truck drivers, as the fuel shortage crisis threatens to undermine his government.

