(Bloomberg) -- What’s trending on social media this morning:

U.S. Catholic bishops voted Friday to create guidelines on communion, which could lead to U.S. politicians who support abortion rights, including President Joe Biden, being denied the sacrament.

Biden, a regular church-goer, said he doesn’t believe U.S. Catholic bishops will adopt a policy denying him communion. “That’s a private matter and I don’t think that’s going to happen,” he told reporters Friday at the White House.

Many Americans are observing Juneteenth -- which commemorates when the last African Americans were freed in 1865 -- as a federal holiday for the first time. Companies were left scrambling to figure out whether to give workers a paid day off. Many of the workplaces offering a day off appear to be white-collar offices, tech and media companies.

New York City mayoral hopefuls Andrew Yang and Kathryn Garcia will campaign together on Saturday, with two stops in Queens and then a joint press conference in Lower Manhattan.

Their alliance could shake up the race before the primary election on Tuesday, bolstering Garcia or Yang in the later stages of ranked-choice vote redistribution at the expense of front-runner Eric Adams and progressives like Maya Wiley.

Monica Lewinsky is trending after she tweeted a message of support for the HBO Max intern who accidentally sent out a test email to some subscribers.

HBO Max’s viral apology tweet has led to an outpouring of online encouragement for the intern. “We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern... And we’re helping them through it,” the tweet said.

Tropical storm Claudette has formed near New Orleans and threatens the U.S. Gulf of Mexico coastline from Louisiana to Florida with heavy rain. It wasn’t expected to have a great impact on U.S. energy resources in the region.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.