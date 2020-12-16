Sonder to create 700 jobs in Quebec expansion with loan from the province

MONTREAL - Apartment-hotel company Sonder will expand its presence in Quebec by establishing an “international growth centre” in Montreal that should result in the creation of 700 jobs by 2025.

The province is providing the company with $30 million through Investissement Quebec to help fund the $182-million project, Premier Francois Legault and company co-founder Francis Davidson announced on Wednesday.

The government loan includes a grant portion, meaning it will not have to be repaid in full if it meets job creation criteria.

Founded in 2012 in Montreal as a new kind of hotel business, Sonder is based in San Francisco with more than 5,000 units in 35 cities.

The company is worth more than US $1 billion.

It currently has about 120 employees in Montreal.