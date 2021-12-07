(Bloomberg) -- The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, South Africa’s largest platinum mining labor organization, will oppose a national policy to make Covid-19 vaccinations compulsory at workplaces.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the establishment of a task team to look into a mandatory vaccine policy following the onset of the omicron variant that’s driving a new wave of Covid-19 infections.

The National Economic Development and Labor Council, a negotiating forum for the government, business and labor unions in which the AMCU has no formal representation, supports the plan.

“We will not allow government and business to sit with their sweetheart unions and agree on things that will affect the total workforce of South Africa,” AMCU President Joseph Mathunjwa said in an emailed statement Tuesday.“Nedlac does not represent all workers, trade unions and even trade union federations in our country, so it cannot be seen as a legitimate forum for consultations on such deeply constitutional matters.”

