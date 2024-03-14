(Bloomberg) -- Cilo Cybin Holdings Ltd., a South African medical cannabis company, said it’s revived a plan to list on the stock exchange in Johannesburg.

The special purpose acquisition company is opening the sale of 10% of its shares on Thursday and aims to raise 7.1 million rand ($381,000), it said in a statement.

An earlier attempt was called off after capital raising took place slower than anticipated. The company is backed by Malaysian biotechnology firm ALPS Global Holding Bhd.

