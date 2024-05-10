(Bloomberg) -- The International Energy Agency and partner institutions are set to announce hundreds of millions of dollars in funds and carbon credits to help Africans switch away from cooking methods that harm both their health and the environment.

Governments, companies and institutions will announce financial commitments — the basis for the $4 billion needed annually until 2030 — at the Summit on Clean Cooking in Africa on May 14 in Paris, Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA, said in an interview. The money will provide clean cooking technologies and fuels.

“Every year, over 500,000 women and children die prematurely because of the respiratory diseases caused by primitive cooking stoves, so this is a major issue,” said Birol.

While there has been some improvement in Asian countries, progress in Africa has been lagging. The cost of inaction on clean cooking in Sub-Saharan Africa alone is estimated at $330 billion annually due to the impact on health and climate, according to a recent World Bank report.

Primitive cookstoves also have a detrimental effect on forests and gender equality, given women spend hours every day collecting wood when they can use the time for educational and economic activities, said Birol.

Tuesday’s commitments will include funding as well as investments. Carbon credits will be an important source of finance and the IEA will ensure a strict definition for “good quality” projects to avoid greenwashing, Birol said.

The summit will be led by Birol along with Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, and the president of the African Development Bank Group Akinwumi Adesina. Heads of states and global business executives, and the presidents of the COP28 and COP29 climate conferences will attend.

