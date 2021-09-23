South African Mines Have Vaccinated About 45% of Their Workforce

South Africa mining companies have fully vaccinated slightly more than 203,000 of the industry’s workers, said Roger Baxter, chief executive officer of Minerals Council South Africa, the industry lobby group for big producers.

The council aims to fully vaccinate 80% of mining staff by the middle of November, Baxter said. Some mining companies have already vaccinated more than 80% of their workers, according to the council.

South Africa’s mining industry employs more than 450,000 workers and contributes about 8% to national gross domestic product.

