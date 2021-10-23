South Korea Says Over 70% of Its Population Is Fully Vaccinated

South Korea has reached its goal of fully vaccinating more than 70% of its population against the coronavirus, a precondition the government set for an easing of restrictions.

About 35.9 million of the nation’s 51.3 million residents had been fully vaccinated as of 2 p.m. local time Saturday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said in a statement.

The government had targeted a 70% vaccination rate for it to ease anti-virus restrictions, the statement said.

Asia Business Daily reported earlier that the government may begin easing rules from around Nov. 9, after it has fully vaccinated 70% of the population. South Korea is considering lifting restrictions on operating hours for restaurants and coffee shops from early next month, a health ministry official said Friday, adding that a detailed plan will be announced on Oct. 29.

