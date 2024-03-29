(Bloomberg) -- South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met leaders of five top general hospitals as the new head of a medical lobby group rejected dialogue with the government to end a doctors’ walkout that has strained the health care system.

Han on Friday discussed ways for hospitals to cope with staff shortages due to the walkout that has entered its second month by almost all of the nation’s 13,000 trainee doctors, who play key roles in emergency care and surgeries.

The government reiterated it would not back down from its plan to add 2,000 more slots at medical schools a year from the current 3,058 to alleviate a doctor shortage that ranks as one of the most acute in the developed word.

Lim Hyun-taek, the newly elected leader of the country’s biggest lobby group for doctors, the Korean Medical Association, has said there is no reason to talk until the government drops its plan to increase enrollments.

“The ruling party is clearly to blame for this situation,” Lim said at a news conference. The doctors contend the government’s medical school enrollment plan won’t fix fundamental problems in the health-care system, which they say include insufficient specialists in certain fields, doctors being concentrated in urban areas and poor working conditions.

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s administration has said the increase is the first in nearly three decades and is needed to elevate the quality of medical services for the country’s rapidly aging population. It has offered concessions to improve working conditions and pay, but that has not enticed doctors to end their walkout.

The walkout will be on the minds of voters as the country holds elections on April 10. Yoon’s conservative People Power Party is trying to wrest control of parliament from the progressive Democratic Party, which could end gridlock for the remainder of Yoon’s term that ends in 2027.

Surveys show the public has sided with the government’s plan and some critics contend the walkout is more about protecting the earning power of physicians rather than improving the quality of health care. Doctors in South Korea have some of the highest pay in the developed world compared to average wages, according to data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries.

“Don’t be obsessed with OECD’s average numbers” Lim said, adding South Korean doctors provide some of the best care for patients in the world.

