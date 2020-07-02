(Bloomberg) -- A tax reform in Spain is “inevitable” to sustain the country’s welfare state, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Thursday.

“We have to reinforce the welfare state and we can only do that with more fiscal justice,” Sanchez said in an interview with La Sexta tv channel. The country will have to reduce public debt and fiscal deficit resulting from the coronavirus pandemmic and can only do by increasing “out capacity to collect state revenue,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez also said that his government plans to announce a plan to offer 50 billion euros ($6.4 billion) state-backed loans to companies, adding to an existing 100 billion euro plan.

