(Bloomberg) -- SSW Partners, a closely held investment firm founded by three big-name financial executives, is set to kick off the sale of the remainder of Swedish automotive supplier Veoneer, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm is working with advisers to prepare the sales process, which is likely to begin in the coming months, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

SSW could sell the entire business to one buyer or consider divesting the two pieces separately, the people said. The assets include the active-safety unit, which supplies radars, cameras and lidar, and the restraint-control systems unit, including electronics for airbags and seat belts. The timing and structure of any deal could change, they said.

SSW was founded in 2021 by former Lazard Ltd. bankers Antonio Weiss and Josh Steiner as well as former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive Eric Schwartz. Steiner is chairman of Castleton Commodities International and a senior adviser at Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP.

The Veoneer business is likely to attract interest from rival automotive suppliers as well as some buyout firms, the people said.

A representative for SSW declined to comment, while a representative for Veoneer couldn’t be reached for comment.

Qualcomm Inc. partnered with SSW in October to take Veoneer private for $4.5 billion. The US chipmaking giant took the Arriver technology business, while SSW worked alongside Veoneer management, led by Chief Executive Officer Jacob Svanberg, to buy the rest of the Swedish company with plans to sell it onwards. The group trumped an earlier offer from Canadian auto supplier Magna International Inc.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.