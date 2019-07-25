Starbucks boosts full-year outlook as sales soar in China, U.S.

Starbucks Corp. reported the fastest sales growth in three years, with results underpinned by higher prices and traffic, especially in the key markets of the U.S. and China. It boosted its outlook and now expects adjusted earnings of US$2.80 to US$2.82 a share this year, up from a US$2.75 to US$2.79 range previously. Shares surged.

Same-store sales -- a key measure of a restaurant chain’s success -- beat estimates across the board in the quarter ended June 30. Global same-store sales rose 6 per cent -- the most since 2016 and well above the 4.2 per cent projection compiled by Consensus Metrix.

Key Insights

The better-than-expected quarter shows Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson’s playbook is paying off. His steps to turnaround the company have included revamping its loyalty program and trying to improve in-store labor and operations.

With U.S. temperatures rising this summer, Starbucks’s renewed focus on cold drinks such as nitro cold brew proved timely. The company said “beverage innovation” buoyed sales in all three of its geographic segments.

The company will be expanding delivery throughout the U.S. next year after an initial trial in several large cities. The tie-up with Uber Eats may allow Starbucks to boost sales in its slower afternoon period -- but lots of restaurants are offering similar options, so competition will be intense. In China, digital ordering and delivery is also expanding, which helped sales in the quarter.

The company has been changing its strategy in its non-key markets, and it has plans to continue. It lowered its forecast for new stores in its European division this fiscal year to 300, down from the previous target of 400. Last year, the company reduced its European corporate operations and sold some of the market to licensee Alsea SAB. It’s part of Starbucks’s move to hone in on the U.S. and China.

Market Reaction